Gambia: Two-Month Swimming Training Underway

A two month-long swimming training camp organised by the Gambia swimming Association for elite and young swimmers is under way at the SBEC swimming pool in Bijilo.

The training, instructed by six national coaches, is meant to offer technical proficiency and help develop best practices for the country's young swimmers.

The training is also part of series of lined-up activities by the GSA to enhance pool performances, by providing the required techniques for its elite swimmers.

"We come with a purpose, and the purpose is to train the young swimmers to become professionals so that we can absorb them in our national team," said the technical Director of the Gambia Swimming Association Arfang Y Jobe.

"We have a designed program for the new swimmers, the first level is meant to perfect your swimming skills, because most of these young swimmers in the training have been in swimming before," Arfang said.

The GSA Technical Director called on the Government of The Gambia to consider building a 25m Olympic standard swimming pool so that swimmers can be having better training and preparations for international competitions.