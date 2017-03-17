Gambia: As Vita Club to Crash With Gpa for Place in CAF Champions League Group Phase

AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo are set to battle with the 2015-2016 Gambia Football Federation domestic division one league champions Gambia Ports Authority for a place in the group stage of the 2017 CAF Champions league.

The Congolese side will host the Gambian champions in the second leg on Sunday 19 March 2016, in Kinshasa, after their 1-1 draw in the first leg in Banjul last Sunday.

AS Vita Club need only goalless draw to progress to the group stage but a massive defeat against Gambia Ports Authority will see the Congolese side out and Gambia champions through to the group stage.

It would be recalled that Gambia Ports Authority were held to a 1-1 draw in the first leg clash played at the Independence Stadium in Bakau at the weekend.

The winner in the tie between AS Vita Club and Gambia Ports Authority will advance to the group stage of the continent's biggest football club competition.