17 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambian Diplomat to Launch Set of Books

By Yunus S Saliu

A Gambian author and diplomat at the African Union (AU) Headquarters in Addis Ababa is set to launch a set of four books on Saturday, 18th March 2017 at the University of The Gambia's Law Faculty.

The books authored by M I Sambou-Gassama includes; 'Fragments of My Recollection', published by Fulladu Publishers in 2014; and is a collection of his articles published since 1980; 'From OAU to AU': A history of a Continental Body published by Harmattan in 2014; 'In search of Knowledge and Self Development'an autobiography, also published by Fulladu in 2015; and the last one is 'Poems' in Arabic.

The four books will be reviewed by scholars at the launching.

Short Bio

M I Sambou-Gassama was born in 1947 and has served as diplomat at The Gambian Embassy in Libya in 1976, Gambia High Commission in London, UK in 1979 to 1981, and he later joined the then OAU as a translator.

Gassama has worked at the African continental body for 37 years.

In addition, he is a renowned columnist and social commentator, whose writings have appeared in various magazines and newspapers.

