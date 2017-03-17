Gambia: Warning for Governors

The message from the Government of The Gambia, through the Ministry of Information and Communication Infrastructure urging the newly appointed Regional Governor's to stay away from politics or put it "be apolitical" in line with the dictates of code of conduct for civil servants, is just good, but it deserves commendation.

This has to view and examined in detail with history of the country's political dispensation right from the attainment of independence on 18th February 1965 to date, when Commissioners now Governors constituted key players in politics and eventually trademark their offices as political, contrary to the code of conduct governing affairs of civil servants.

The message is also simple, digestible and understanding for those vying political positions to draw lines between political offices and role of civil servants, in accordance with the constitution and other laws of the land, especially the cited code of conduct for civil servants as a reference point.

There has to be change of trends in the way we conduct public affairs and it has to start with somebody from somewhere, hence the new administration of Coalition led-government stand the best chance of effecting such a wonderful and lifetime change for the interest and welfare of the country, her people and humanity at large.

It's high time for regional representatives be aware of the cost of their political engagements on the economy and wellbeing of the country and her people. The amount of resources, energy and time spent on politics and political related affairs at regional levels is beyond calculation, which further justified the move taken by the new government as contained in the recent press statement for regional governors to be apolitical.

Our new found democracy must transcend mere lip services devoid of commitments and endless promises that, has no foundation for moving the country where it ought to be. We need real commitment and nothing less, failure of which means fruitless exercise of constitutionally sanctioned right of voting for change on 1st December 2016 Presidential elections.

Those opting for political positions must be ready and willing to dig deep in their pockets and fish out the seat, as opposed to milking of the scare resources barely sufficient to sustain development programmes of the country.

Political seasons such as elections both presidential and National Assembly, as well as Local Government elections characterised by abuse of office, misuse of government properties including vehicles, coupled with misused of fuel among others, has to stop for the benefit of all.