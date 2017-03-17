17 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: Milk Production Facilities for Gambia Soon

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Madi S. Njie

The Nema project and The Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GLMA) has entered into an agreement to construct livestock and milk production facilities across The Gambia.

Speaking during a meeting with the Agriculture Minister who was on tour of institutions under his ministry, Bakary Badjie said they are working on revitalizing the livestock associations to enable them achieve and sustain this initiative.

Being institution responsible for marketing and management of livestock trade in the country, he saidGLMA needs to create market to promote local production.

Mr. Badjie recollected that GLMA was established through an Act of Parliament in 2008, to create employment for Gambians. Therefore, he said money is injected in this sector, to help among others, facilitate transportation of livestock to a more commercial sector.

He also spoke of the need to embark on sensitizing farmers on the activities undertaken.

Commenting on the ongoing activities, he said, access to credit has been increased and extension workers are engaged on cattle tax collection activities.

He added that access to market has been increased, especially during Tobaski feasts, they facilitate availability, accessibility and affordability of rams. According to him, they also collect data on cattle movements and review reports every year.

Gambia

Reggae Artiste Bugle Releases Sophomore Album

Bugle, songwriter and recording artiste has released his sophomore album titled "Be Yourself." The album contains 15… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Daily Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.