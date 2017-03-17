Gambia: Milk Production Facilities for Gambia Soon

The Nema project and The Gambia Livestock Marketing Agency (GLMA) has entered into an agreement to construct livestock and milk production facilities across The Gambia.

Speaking during a meeting with the Agriculture Minister who was on tour of institutions under his ministry, Bakary Badjie said they are working on revitalizing the livestock associations to enable them achieve and sustain this initiative.

Being institution responsible for marketing and management of livestock trade in the country, he saidGLMA needs to create market to promote local production.

Mr. Badjie recollected that GLMA was established through an Act of Parliament in 2008, to create employment for Gambians. Therefore, he said money is injected in this sector, to help among others, facilitate transportation of livestock to a more commercial sector.

He also spoke of the need to embark on sensitizing farmers on the activities undertaken.

Commenting on the ongoing activities, he said, access to credit has been increased and extension workers are engaged on cattle tax collection activities.

He added that access to market has been increased, especially during Tobaski feasts, they facilitate availability, accessibility and affordability of rams. According to him, they also collect data on cattle movements and review reports every year.