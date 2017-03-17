17 March 2017

Gambia's EPI Coverage Amongst Best in the Sub-Region

By Momodou Faal

Dawda Sowe Programme Manager of Expanded Programme in Immunisation (EPI) at the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare has said that the Gambia's EPI coverage is among the best in the Sub-region. He said The Gambia has achieved 95% compared to other Countries in the sub region. This, he said is a significant achievement which is due to the commitment of health workers, government and partners support towards the program.

Sowe made this disclosure during an interview with Daily Observer while speaking on the situation of the programme. He further disclosed that the government and partners spends up to US$3.7million on the vaccine for the Country. According to him, out of the sum, The Gambia government also spends D24M on vaccines as part of their contribution annually.

He noted that since the introduction of the Rota-Virus vaccine into the routine EPI programme they have seen significant reduction of diarrhea disease among Children.

He said The Gambia has also been declared Polio free by the World Health Organization (WHO) and for the past 25 years they have not seen any laboratory case of Polio. Adding that the country's EPI programme is on a strong sound footing and noted that the EPI coverage in all the administrative region of the country is very high. He thus called on the new government to continue supporting the health sector and the EPI programme.

