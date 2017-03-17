17 March 2017

The Daily Observer (Banjul)

Gambia: CPCU Coordinator Unveils Major Agricultural Investments Activities

By Madi S. Njie

The coordinator of the Central Project Coordinating Unit (CPCU) under the Ministry of Agriculture has spoke of the numerous projects they are embarking on to sustain food security and food self-sufficiency.

Momodou Mbye Jabang made this remarks during a courtesy visit by the Minister of Agriculture- Omar Jallow as part of his familiarisation tour of institutions under his purview.

While commending Minister Jallow for his pragmatism, he informed the tour party that his unit is the nerve centre for all donor funded projects under the Agricultural department.

He expounded on the activities that the unit is embarking on, saying they launched an Agricultural Plan in The Gambia linking it to Ecowas Agricultural Policies and the continental agricultural development plans.

According to him, among the projects they are running includes, 21 vegetable gardens in North Bank and Upper River Regions respectively, noting that about 500-hectares land area has been surveyed in URR, and they have livestock projects all over the country.

The unit, he added, is also hosting four major projects, namely the Soil and Water Management Project; the Agricultural Valued Chain Development Project; the Food and Agricultural Development Project in Bakau supported by the Agricultural Development Program and the NEMA project funded by IFAD and ADB concentrated on land development.

"We do a lot of projects including rice and livestock productions, but access to market is a problem," he said,

CPCU coordinator stated that a Draft Agricultural Policy is in place, and with the advent of the new Government, there is need to push it forward and finalise the policy.

This activities, he added, are geared towards raising the standards of living, and ensure sustainable development through agricultural development activities.

