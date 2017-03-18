17 March 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Uganda: President Museveni's Order After Top Cop Shot Dead

By Africareview.com and Agencies

Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni has ordered the immediate installation of cameras in all major towns and along the highways.

President Museveni issued the order as he condemned the killing on Friday of the Assistant Inspector General of Police Andrew Felix Kaweesi by gunmen.

He described the killers as thugs riding on motorcycles.

Uganda's second most prominent policeman was shot and killed in his car along with two other officers as he left his home in Kampala, police said

"We have been planning to do this project for some time but we have been postponing it on account of other priorities like the roads and electricity. Since, however, these thugs think they can use this remaining gap in our otherwise robust security frame-work, I have decided and directed the Minister of Finance to work with Police to immediately close this gap," said President Museveni is a statement.

He advised that the security personnel and all citizens to be on the lookout for the "thugs who have made it a habit to use motorcycles to kill people".

"Remember the incidents of Joan Kagezi, Major Kiggundu (Mohammad) and a number of Sheikhs; they were killed in the same manner. If you notice such characters and especially if they are trailing a person with armed guards, you should take prompt action and challenge them," added President Museveni.

Ms Kagezi, a senior public prosecutor, was shot in the street in March 2015 and the assailant escaped with an accomplice on a motorcycle.

Army officer, Major Kiggundu -- a former Allied Democratic Forces rebel -- was in November last year shot in his car by gunmen travelling on two motorcycles.

Both crimes remain unsolved.

