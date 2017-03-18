18 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Dangote N217bn Sugar Factory to Take Off in Nasarawa

By David Odama

THE PRESIDENT dangote group of companies Alhaji Aliko Dangote has approved N217 billion (700 million dollars) for the take off of sugar factory in Nasarawa state.

Dangote disclosed this yesterday when he visited the state governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura in government house, Lafia to announce the commencement of the project in the state.

Dangote explained that the sugar factory in Nasarawa State will create over 30,000 jobs and 10,000 out growers.

According to him, the factory which will be located in Tunga, Awe local government area of the state is capable of producing 480 tons of sugar and generate 96 mega watts of electricity for the state which will attract other investors to the state.

"The production capacity of the sugar factory in Nasarawa will be the first in West Africa, no sugar factory produces more than 250 tones, so we are doing double in the state, we need about 600 trucks to distribute the sugar across the country "

He further explained that the project will transform the lives of Nasarawa people as most of them will take the advantage of the electricity to set up small scale business.

Alhaji Dangote promise to build new schools and renovate existing ones within the area and take over the payment of teachers and employ more in addition to providing pipe borne water for the development of the area.

Responding, Governor Umaru Tanko Al-Makura expressed satisfaction of the government and people of the state with the decision of Dangote to invest in the state promising to provide the enabling environment for him including security of lives and properties for the successful take off of the project.

