Africa: Intelliber Technologies Launches Socialyk - World's First Human Centric SAAs Based Networking Platform

San Francisco — Intelliber Technologies INC; based out of San Francisco and Jamshedpur, India today announced the launch of Socialyk - World 1st human centric SaaS based networking.

"Socialyk is the world's 1st Human Centric, SaaS based, Fully Functional, end-to-end, demand and supply side networking platform." Socialyk is also the fastest growing platform in SaaS domain. Socialyk's weekly growth rates have never been less than 900% after they launched it on 20th January 2017. More than 25000 users have already signed up on Socialyk after its launch at the end of January. Mr. Jyoti Ranjan; Founder & CEO at Intelliber Technologies says that on Socialyk, its more about bringing opportunities in front of its users and helping them save a lot of time and money. "Socialyk is a platform where users gather to identify insights, market intelligence, hire talented candidates, build their subscriber base, get customers, post classifieds, check reviews, claim offers, bid on projects, market as per audience and consumer type, sell through real-time leads, access analytical data not available in the public domain and apply to jobs," says Jyoti Ranjan - CEO & Founder of Intelliber Technologies. Socialyk is web only as of now and they plan to launch an android and iOS app in the 1st week of June, 2017. Jyoti Ranjan goes on to add that users, content and actions go together on demand by a vetted net of thousands of individuals who are entrepreneurs, recruiters, travelers, bloggers, event organizers, project owners, marketers etc. on Socialyk.

On Socialyk, individuals can just post their needs across relevant categories and let its human centric approach based engine automatically match them with the right users. Whatever, whenever, wherever they need it.

"Your human needs could be a travel agent in Hawaii, an adventure trip to Mount Everest, search for a travel partner, business needs of a company in Silicon Valley, a buyer in your location, a recruiter hiring for your skill sets, a marketer running offers for your kind of audience or a scuba diver in Bangkok. Incredible users across global locations are now at your fingertips via Socialyk."

Everyone on Socialyk has a detailed profile with samples of their work. You can see their interests, skill sets, preferences and the full range of their expertise. Reviews help you choose the right company for your next job. On Socialyk, you can add your existing team; let people know about your services and products or build an entire team through our job post feature from the ground up. "Socialyk's human focused approach brings information and opportunities for your needs right in front of you. Socialyk also handles the marketing research, business intelligence and surveys for companies and individuals and helps you with informed decision making through real-time business data."

"So whether you are a recruiter, job seeker, freelancer, company owner, brand or a media conglomerate; Socialyk helps you focus on doing what you love most; doing amazing things. Availing opportunities brought to you by Socialyk; real-time, every time."