The federal government has launched 'mNutrition', a new technology which employs mobile phone to circulate nutrition information in the country, with a view to expanding access to health and nutrition services.

The Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole announced this recently as he explained that it was a step towards achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) as well as leverage on mobile technology to scale up health and nutrition outcomes in Nigeria.

He noted the danger in malnutrition which was confirmed to slow economic growth and perpetuate poverty by reducing child brain development, ability to learn and be productive citizens during their adult years, stressing that malnourished children learn less in school and were more likely to drop out of school and eventually earn less as adults.

He said that most malnutrition happened in the first 1000 days of a child's life- from conception to child's second birth day and the damage caused at that period was irreversible, adding that it impaired cognitive development, reduced learning ability and loss of productivity in adult years.

Meanwhile, Head of sub-Sahara Africa, GSMA, Mr. Akinwale Goodluck, said that Nigeria was one of the eight selected countries for mNutrition. Other countries include Kenya, Ghana, Malawi, Mozambique, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

He observed that it was apparent that mobile phone had the capacity to change the way and manner people behave...