17 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man Jailed Six Years for N7.8 Million Love Scam

Tagged:

Related Topics

A 37-year-old internet fraudster, Akintunde Abiodun, was on Friday sentenced to six years in jail after the Lagos high Court sitting in Ikeja convicted him of forgery and stealing.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, had on January 23 arraigned Mr. Abiodun, a.k.a. Christopher Williams, before the court presided by Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye on an amended 12-count charge of stealing and forgery to the tune of seven million, eight hundred and six thousand, and ninety-three naira.

Mr. Abiodun's walk to jail began after he presented himself as Christopher Williams to his victim, D. Bonni, whom he met on a dating site on the Internet.

The convict had told Mr. Bonni that he inherited gemstones worth $18, 050,000 from his late father in the United Kingdom.

He also forged an American passport with which he convinced his victim of his purported nationality.

Consequently, the convict received various sums of money at different times from the victim.

When he was arraigned, Mr. Abiodun pleaded not guilty to the charges, thereby setting the stage for his trial.

The prosecution counsel, Ola Sesan, tendered several documents that were admitted in evidence and presented witnesses who testified against the accused.

In view of this, the convict later filed an application for plea bargaining before the court.

Delivering his judgment Friday, Justice Ipaye found the convict guilty and jailed three years each on counts 1 to 11 of stealing.

The convict was also found guilty and jailed three years on count 12 of forgery.

The sentences are to run separately from the date of arraignment meaning the convict will spend six years in jail.

Nigeria

Mbeki Meets Legislators Over South African Attacks

As part of efforts to bring lasting solution to recurring xenophobic attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, a delegation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.