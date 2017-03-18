18 March 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Why Killers Find It Easy Using Boda Boda in Murders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Risdel Kasasira &frederic Musisi

Kampala — For the last seven years, at least 12 killings have been carried out by killers riding motorcycles commonly referred to as boda boda, who escape from the crime scenes and are never traced in spite of police efforts.

The common characteristic of the killings, according to the Security minister, Lt Gen Henry Tumukunde, is precision, confidence and fearlessness. "They shoot and make sure that the person is dead before they leave the scene," Gen Tumukunde said.

But, the question is why are these killers using boda boda? The director general of Internal Security Organisation, Col Frank Kaka Bagyenda, said the killers use boda boda for mainly two reasons: "They can easily escape from the scene. But also, they can disguise as commercial boda boda riders on the road after committing the crime," he said.

Col Bagyenda says there is need to organise and monitor the boda boda industry, which employs many educated and uneducated jobless youths.

"We cannot criminalise the boda boda industry. What needs to be done is to increase vigilance and also reorganise the industry," he said.

Poor planning and monitoring of the industry has contributed to this menace.

Riders join and leave the industry anyhow.

As a further indication of the chaos in the sector, many operators have no licence to operate and it's hard to know how many boda boda riders are in the country.

The boda boda riders operate at night and many of them are not even registered anywhere.

The former president of the Forum for Democratic Change, Dr Kizza Besigye, says the lack of clear monitoring and supervision of the boda boda riders is one element of what he called, "a collapsing state".

Many times boda boda riders do not follow traffic rules and it's easy for fleeing suspects to be riding at a high speed escaping from the crime scene and be mistaken to be a normal boda boda rider.

Uganda

Kaweesi, Bodyguards Tried to Open Doors and Escape?

Police spokesperson Andrew Felix Kaweesi, 43, was yesterday shot dead in a daring but not uncommon fashion as he left… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.