18 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: President Comforts Landslide Victims

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mengisteab Teshome

President Mulatu consoles the recent waste disposal landslide victims and families.

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome comforted the recent waste disposal landslide victims and survivors during his visit to the scene of the accident at Koshe landfill yesterday.

The president said: "The government and the public at large stand shoulder to shoulder with them."

Dr. Mulatu went on saying that the incident saddened fellow citizens and the government."It is hard to lose loved ones in such heartbreaking incident, I wish families immense strength ."

He noted on the occasion that the government and penitent partners are ready to rehabilitate families of the victims.

For his part, Addis Ababa City Mayor Diriba Kuma said: "The efforts of the public in leading a hand to the victims are commendable. Particularly, the youth have actively engaged in rescue efforts and they deserve the city administration's recognition."

At the event, Ethiopia Human Rights Commission donated 100,000 Birr to the victims .

Ethiopia

Govt to Resettle Garbage Landslide Survivors

The Ethiopian government will relocate the survivors of a recent garbage dump landslide, official said. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.