Kenya: ODM Calls Off Rally in Mpeketoni After Chaos Erupts

Residents of Aldina in Mikindani show their support for Hassan Joho, ODM's deputy leader (file photo).

Jubilee Party supporters in Mpeketoni in Lamu County disrupted a planned ODM rally, forcing deputy party leader Hassan Joho to call it off.

The supporters started shouting Jubilee Party slogans and pelted Mr Joho's convoy with mangoes when they stopped in the town.

Mr Joho had just started addressing the crowd when the incident occurred.

Mpeketoni is seen as a JP stronghold due to high presence of non-locals.

Mr Joho was accompanied by Governors Amason Kingi (Kilifi), John Mruttu (Taita Taveta) and Senator Stewart Madzayo (Kilifi).

Nonetheless, they held successful rallies in Mokowe, Mukunungi, Witu and Lamu town.

Wundanyi MP Thomas Mwadeghu condemned the incident, saying everyone should be allowed to campaign anywhere in the country without fear.

"They threw mangoes at us..this is bad," Mr Mwadeghu said adding it was a beacon of tension ahead of the August polls.