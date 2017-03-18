Nigeria: Iwobi Crumbles With Arsenal

After being down with flu and out of action in the last two games, Nigerian international, Alex Iwobi, returned to action for Arsenal on Saturday in the English Premier League.

But there was nothing to cheer for the 20-year-old as Arsenal crumbled to a 3-1 defeat away to West Brom at the Hawthorns.

Alexis Sanchez's 22nd goal of the season pulled Arsenal level after Craig Dawson gave the hosts an early lead from a corner.

Barely two minutes after coming on for Rondon, Hal Robson-Kanu seized on a mistake from David Ospina to restore West Brom's lead 11 minutes after the break before Dawson added the Baggies third in the final quarter of the game.

Iwobi came in for Sanchez in the 78th minute, but he was unable to salvage the day for the fumbling Gunners who are looking destined for another season without any trophy.

The Gunners have now lost three away league matches in a row for the first time since August-October 2011.

A section of Arsenal's remaining contingent of away supporters were quick to make their feelings known at full time calling for the sack of Arsene Wenger, having seen their side once again miss out on the chance to close the gap on the top four.