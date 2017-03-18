Liberia: Speaker Desperate for Power

By nature, human beings are addicted to certain things as they like to be in place of relevance. At times, this gives rise to undermining and/or wishful actions. But while those in higher places are being fought in some instances, they also endeavor to remain on course, doing everything within in their powers. At least, this is the position in which House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay finds himself ahead of October polls. Knowing that anything is possible in election - that he could be voted out. Therefore, he is crying loud and clear, urging the people of District five to maintain him so that the county benefits as well. As reporter Moses Tokpa reports, the Speaker is now on bended knees, so desperate to maintain power.

House Speaker Emmanuel Nuquay is virtually desperate for power as he is religiously begging the people of Margibi County to reelect.

In his second term as Representative of District # five, Nuquay was elected as Speaker late last year following the dethronement of then Speaker Alex Tyler in connection the Sable Mining bribery allegation leveled against him by Global Witness.

Losing out in the pending elections, in the view of the Speaker, could be costly not only for him, but the county as a whole.

He sees his position as Speaker of the House of Representatives as opportunity for the county and its people, considering that it is the first time someone from there is occupying the prestigious post.

As third man in the leadership ladder, his office enjoys a fabulous budget totaling millions of dollars.

Speaker Nuquay is fighting hard not to follow the path of former Senate Pro Tempore Gbezohngar Findley, who lost in the 2014 special senatorial elections.

As a way of solidifying his position, Nuquay revealed that a leadership team has been built with his colleagues including Ballah G. Zayzay, Stephen S. Kafi, Opee Roland Cooper. He also named Superintendent John Z. Buway, and assistant superintendent for development Joshua Robison as people he is working with to fight his battle.

Speaker Nuquay who spoke Wednesday during the pledging of support and launching of the students movement for the re-election of Ballah G. Zayzay, said "as we move towards the 2017 elections, there is a need for a leadership team to champion the development agenda of Margibi County."

He spoke highly of the level of collaboration subsisting among stakeholders of the county, mainly the legislative caucus which led to his election as speaker.

On the basis of that, he beseeched the citizens of the County to support his speakership.

"As we go toward 2017 and like I indicated to you, there is a need for a leadership team to champion the development agenda of our county, there is no way an individual can succeed in politics; politics is team work as we've been able to build a leadership team with. Zayzay, with Kaffi, with Cooper, Nuquay, Supt. Buway, development superintendent Robison and we have built a great team" he said.

Speaker Nuquay pointed out that if the people of District two support Rep. Ballah G. Zayzay, he will be at the legislature comes 2018 in January to support the speakership coming to Margibi County.

"During the course of our struggle at the Parliament, I realized there were some of our colleagues from the same county or region who were a bit far from us when we attempted to champion the cause for national leadership position at the legislature," he recalled.

"As we prepared to go back in 2018, the question is can we maintain what we have, do we want what we have, do we like what we have."

He said if the citizens' answer is yes, then they should support Zayzay because he will lead the struggle and he will also be an integral part of their struggle to ensure what they have is maintained or sustained.

Representative Nuquay, meanwhile, added that the support of the citizens to Zayzay is a support to his leadership.