Algeria: Five terrorist bunkers discovered, destroyed in country's centre

Algiers — Five terrorist bunkers were destroyed and three members of terrorist supporting groups arrested on Friday by Army detachments and National Gendarmerie units, the ministry of National Defence said Saturday in a statement.

In counterterrorism operations, "detachments of the People's National Army destroyed five terrorist bunkers on 17 March 2017 in Ain Defla, Tizi Ouzou (1st military district) and Bordj Bouariridj (5th military district)."

In addition, "National Gendarmerie units arrested three members of terrorist supporting group in Oran and Sidi Belabes (2nd military district)," the statement added.

In the fight against smuggling and organized crime, National Gendarmerie and border guard units arrested three drug traffickers and seized a quantity of cannabis, amounting to 103.25 kilogrammes, in Sidi Belabes and Tlemcen (2nd military district).