18 March 2017

Government of Sierra Leone (Freetown)

Sierra Leone: President Koroma Receives Representatives of Limkokwing University

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Thursday March 15, 2017, received representatives and staff of Limkokwing University led by the Vice Chancellor Professor, Cedric Bell and Founder and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Tan Sri Dato' Sri Paduka Dr Limkokwing.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the Limkokwing University which will be launched in Freetown today Friday March 16th will serve as the first in West Africa and will be offering relevant courses to meet today's job market.

He said Limkokwing University being a university of transformation and innovation is found in Botswana, Kingdom of Lesotho, Kingdom of Swaziland and other parts of the world.

Limkokwing staff screened a video showcasing the activities of the university and presented a plaque to President Koroma carrying his photograph.

President Koroma thanked the staff of Limkokwing University, describing their intervention as timely as it will help to capacitate a good number of potential youth. He said government would do its best to provide the university the required support, and thanked the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for coordinating the process.

Meanwhile, the president expressed delight over news that the best 10 students every year will be provided with scholarships to study in Malaysia.

Sierra Leone

706-Carat Diamond Found in Kono

A 706-carat diamond was presented to President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma yesterday evening (Wednesday March 15th, 2017) by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Sierra Leone. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.