Sierra Leone: President Koroma Receives Representatives of Limkokwing University

President Dr Ernest Bai Koroma on Thursday March 15, 2017, received representatives and staff of Limkokwing University led by the Vice Chancellor Professor, Cedric Bell and Founder and President of Limkokwing University of Creative Technology, Tan Sri Dato' Sri Paduka Dr Limkokwing.

According to the Vice Chancellor, the Limkokwing University which will be launched in Freetown today Friday March 16th will serve as the first in West Africa and will be offering relevant courses to meet today's job market.

He said Limkokwing University being a university of transformation and innovation is found in Botswana, Kingdom of Lesotho, Kingdom of Swaziland and other parts of the world.

Limkokwing staff screened a video showcasing the activities of the university and presented a plaque to President Koroma carrying his photograph.

President Koroma thanked the staff of Limkokwing University, describing their intervention as timely as it will help to capacitate a good number of potential youth. He said government would do its best to provide the university the required support, and thanked the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology for coordinating the process.

Meanwhile, the president expressed delight over news that the best 10 students every year will be provided with scholarships to study in Malaysia.