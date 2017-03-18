17 March 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Somalia: Somali Pirates Release Oil Tanker and Crew

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Indian Navy
(file photo).

Somali pirates have released a hijacked oil tanker and its eight Sri Lankan crew, according to Somali security official and the pirates, bringing the first hijacking since 2012 to a conclusion, apparently without the payment of a ransom.

Thursday's release followed a gun battle earlier in the day between the pirates and the marine force, and then intensive negotiations between the marine force, clan elders and the pirates.

The hijacking was the first time Somali pirates have taken over a commercial ship since 2012 and followed an outpouring of anger by locals over foreign fishermen flooding into their waters.

The Somalis are also angry with their government for licensing some of the ships.

"There has been discussion going on after the gunfight of this afternoon ... We pulled our forces back and so the pirates went away," said Abdirahman Mohamud Hassan, director-general of the maritime police force for Somalia's semi-autonomous northern region of Puntland.

In previous hijackings, many crews remained in captivity for years before a ransom was paid. Eight Iranians are still being held.

But the pirates said they agreed to forgo a ransom after learning that Somali businessmen had hired the ship, which was taking oil from Djibouti to the Somali capital of Mogadishu.

Pirates have traditionally been wary of getting into disputes with Somalia's powerful businessmen.

But locals say the attacks will continue and blame their government in Puntland for granting foreigners permits to fish in Somali waters.

Piracy in East Africa, especially Somalia, has been economically viable for hijackers who have netted $7bn since 2007, Abdinur Ali, a senior maritime security official in Puntland, told Anadolu Agency.

He said 1,000 hostages have been taken in that time.

Somalia has the longest coastal line in Africa and has witnessed a large number sea vessels targeted by Somali pirates.

More on This

Pirates Release Oil Tanker and Crew - Officials

Pirates who seized a Comoros-flagged oil tanker have released the ship without conditions, an official says. Security… Read more »

This story from Al Jazeera was supplied to AllAfrica under an agreement with the African Media Agency.

Copyright © 2017 Al Jazeera. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.