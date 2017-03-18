Nigeria: Five Must-See Nollywood Films This Weekend - American Driver, Zahra, and More

Nollywood is booming. Many indigenous films are currently competing for audience and theater space with their Hollywood and Bollywood counterparts. However, only a few are actually worth the social media hype and potentially worth seeing this weekend.

Here are five Nollywood movies that will make you leave the cinemas with an urge to rave about.

1.AMERICAN DRIVER

Produced by Moses Inwang and shot in Houston Texas, American Driver is a rich blend of comedy and action. The star-studded cast includes the likes of AY Makun, Jim Iyke, Nse Ikpe-Etim, Nadia Buhari, Emma Nyra and Melvin Odua. It tells the story of Evan King who was able to finally get a job to drive African Movie Celebrities from Nollywood to the annual GIAMA Awards ceremony that takes place in Houston, Texas.

While trying too hard to impress his boss Kate, played by Anita Chris, he played by his own rules, and ended up picking one of the craziest Nollywood actors, and took him for a wild detour in Houston, TX.

2.Light Will Come

Hafiz Aiyetoro aka Saka plays a bumbling and comical personal assistant to his chronic bachelor boss in this movie. His Boss's parents have mandated him to get married and the desperate search together with Saka to find the ideal wife his elite parents would approve of repeatedly goes wrong. Time's running out on Raymond and he secretly engages the services of an escort agency who presents Jessica) to pose before his parents as his fiancée but a fall out shatters the plan. In comes Viola who agrees to the plan but there's a snag as they're from two different worlds.The movie stars Eniola Badmus, Mercy Johnson, Majid Michel and Nuella Njubigbo Chikere.

3.Deep Fever

This engaging thriller tells the story of a young couple that invited their friends into their home. Sadly, what was intended to be a happy reunion turns out to be a threat to the very foundation of their relationship. It stars: Femi Jacobs, Monica Swaide, Funky Mallam, Jackie Appiah, Bobby Obodo, Monalisa Chinda, Bobby Michaels among others.

4.Zahra

Zahra is a movie about a 15-year-old girl in Northern Nigeria who goes through the harrowing experience of having her village attacked and her family killed by marauding terrorists. She ends up in an IDP camp where she hopes to find refuge to grieve the loss of her family and dreams but alas that was not to be as the IDP turns out to be another type of hell. The movie stars Kannywood's Sani Danja, as well as Nollywood's Patience Ozokwor, Victor Olaotan, Shawn Faqua, Nicole Ndigwe and Funmi Eko-Ezeh.

5.Ojukokoro

This is a satirical comedy movie that tells a story about a broke manager of a money laundering petrol station that decides to rob his employer. But along his journey, he finds out that there are many different kinds of criminal that are also interested in the cash and that a good reason isn't always a right one. The movie is an hour- plus of undiluted entertainment filled with interesting characters such as Wale Ojo, Ali Nuhu, Tope Tedela, Somekele Idalama, Linda Ejiofor, Zainab Balogun, Hafiz Oyetoro (Saka), Seun Ajayi amongst others.