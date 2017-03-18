18 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IPOA, CID Seek Answers Over Death of Coop Varsity Student

By JOSEPH MURAYA

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority and a team of detectives from Criminal Investigations Department have launched investigations into the death of a Cooperative University fourth year student, inside Hardy Police station in Karen.

The student was booked at the station on Thursday at 11.30am after he was arrested for allegedly causing disturbance at a private hostel, where he was staying.

Officers at the station who spoke to Capital News say the student whom they say was intoxicated had remained restless and was even banging the door of the cells.

"We found bhang in his room. He was high on something," the officer, who sought anonymity said.

The 23 years student, who was pursuing Bachelors of Commerce, is said to have refused to eat food at around noon but his body was later found dangling on sweater tied on the ventilation grills of the cell, one hour and thirty minutes later.

It is not yet to be established whether it is a case of suicide or he was alone when it happened.

University students have called for a thorough investigation, while refusing to 'buy' the police narrative, "that the student committed suicide."

"We want justice for our fellow comrade. We are not satisfied with what we have been told... Unless we are told the truth about what happened, we shall continue to seek justice," a student who did not want to be named told Capital News on Saturday.

