East Africa: IGAD Seeks Support From International Community to Deal With Drought

Nairobi — The Intergovernmental Authority on Development(IGAD) Council of Ministers has called for enhanced support by the international community, to complement efforts of dealing with the ongoing drought at national and regional levels.

This is after it expressed serious concerns about ongoing drought emergencies and cases of famine currently affecting over 20 million people in the region.

The council also acknowledged the likelihood of further deterioration of the situation due to low rainfall forecasts for the coming months that are expected to lead to a further collapse of agricultural production.

IGAD's plea for international support come after President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed for international aid last month when he declared the ongoing drought a national disaster.

"Support from our partners would complement Governments efforts in mitigating the effects of drought," Kenyatta said in February.