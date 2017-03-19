Nigeria League Preview - MFM, Plateau United Battle in Lagos

The Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries FC, MFM FC, will host Plateau United in what has been dubbed the star fixture in the Match Day 14 games of the Nigeria Professional Football League.

Though MFM this season have been invincible at their home ground at the Agege Stadium in Lagos now nicknamed the Soccer Temple, they will be wary of their opponent.

Plateau United inflicted a 1-0 defeat on MFM the last time they were in town and they will hope to do same this Sunday.

Stephen Odey, Sikiru Olatunbosun, Shola Brossa were all rested in the 1-1 away draw at Wikki, which gives the team enough strength especially for the key players.

A win for MFM FC who currently have 21points will still see them close in on Plateau United who have 25 points; albeit having played a game more.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's game, MFM FC defender, Bashiru Monsuru, said he and his teammates are eager to preserve their 100 per cent home record against the visiting team from Jos.

"By God's grace we want to continue our winning streak at home." He said.

In some of the other games, players of Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) Ilorin FC, have said they will leave no stone unturned when they face Enyimba International FC of Aba in Ilorin on Sunday for match day 14 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) encounter.

Enyimba have never beaten ABS FC in Ilorin; the Saraki Boys thrashed the People's Elephant 3-1 in their last visit to Ilorin in 2013.

Also, Shooting Stars Football Club of Ibadan are hoping to change their fortunes from recent repeated home draws as they host Abia Warriors from Umuahia on Sunday at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba.

The team is still smarting from their back to back recent away draws with Enyimba and Gombe United respectively.

Shooting occupies the 18th position after 12 matches while Abia Warriors sit on the 9th position with 18 points from 13 matches. Fixtures

ABS FC v Enyimba

Ifeanyi Ubah United V El Kanemi Warriors

Kano Pillars v Gombe United

Lobi Stars v Nasarawa United

Niger Tornadoes vAkwa United

Shooting Stars v Abia Warriors

Wikki Tourist v Katsina United