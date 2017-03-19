Nigeria: CAF Champions League - Rangers Eye Redemption Against Zamalek

The only Nigeria team left in the CAF Champions League, Enugu Rangers, are in desperate search for redemption as they cling on to stay afloat in the continent's biggest club competition.

The Flying Antelopes have a crucial clash against Egyptian giants, Zamalek, who whipped them 4-1 in the first leg of their CAF champions League Round of 32 clash.

The reigning Nigeria League champions now require a big win to make it into the group phase of the CAF Champions League.

Despite the huge deficit suffered in Cairo last weekend, Enugu Rangers' manager, Imama Amapakabo, believes that his side can overturn this tie when they host the Whites this Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium in Enugu.

Amapakabo is banking on the 'gods of football' to help his side do the unexpected as they need to win by a margin of three or more to eliminate Zamalek from the round of 32 of the Champions League.

"Despite the fact that we lost 4-1 in the first leg it does not mean we cannot change the tune of the music here in Nigeria," the optimistic Rangers Coach told CAFOnline.

"The first leg has come and gone and we have moved on. The important thing is that I have my team intact and I believe we will perform wonders this weekend.

Amapakabo continued showing he has faith in a comeback by saying: "We know it won't be an easy match but we are banking on the fact that we want to maintain the jinx we have broken in the league after 32 years.

"We intend to do the same in the continental club championship ... "

"The truth is that we will put in our best to make we score goals and win the day and qualify to the group stage, but only if the players will step up their game and make use of their chances once the need arises," he concluded.

On Saturday night, Rivers United, the other Nigerian team in the CAF Champions League, were dumped out by Sudanese club, Al-Merrikh.

Despite taking a 3-0 first leg advantage, the Garden City team were edged out on an aggregate scoreline of 4-3.

With this development, the burden of expectation is on Rangers to deliver as they host Zamalek in the return-leg this Sunday at the Cathedral.