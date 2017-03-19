19 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Six Killed in Londiani-Kisumu Road Crash

By Timothy Kemei

Six people died on the spot Sunday morning following a road crash on Londiani-Muhoroni-Kisumu Highway involving a bus and a salon car.

Tens of passengers were hurt when the 62-seater bus owned by Transmara Transport Company collided with a Toyota Wish in the 3:30am incident.

Five of the deceased were traveling in the Toyota Wish headed to Nairobi. Only one person survived.

The bus driver lost control of the vehicle and swerved off its lane hitting the Toyota Wish at Tunnel corner.

Londiani OCPD Joseph Odipo said the police are still pursuing three co-drivers of the bus who escaped from the scene.

According to Mr Odipo, the bus (registration KBT896X) lost control before colliding with the Toyota Wish (registration KBX472R).

"The brakes of the bus appear to have failed from our preliminary investigations and from the witness accounts of the passengers who survived the crash. We are pursuing the drivers for questioning," said Mr Odipo.

The police were unable to determine the total number of passengers in the bus as good Samaritans had started moving the injured to hospitals before the police arrived at the scene of accident.

Bodies of the victims have been taken to Londiani Sub-County Hospital Mortuary.

