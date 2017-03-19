Liberia to Seek Election to International Maritime Council

London — Liberia's Permanent Representative to the International Maritime Organization, Ambassador Isaac W. Jackson Jr. has announced the country's intention of seeking re-election as a Category C Member of the International Maritime Council.

Ambassador Jackson made the declaration at a Friday meeting with the Secretary General of the IMO, Mr. Kitack Lim in London.

Amb. Jackson said this ambition is a further expression of Liberia's commitment to the global partnership that works towards a safe and collaborative environment for the development of the Maritime industry.

Ambassador Jackson recalled Liberia's active role from the formation of the IMO back in 1959, noting that as a traditional leader in the global maritime infrastructure, Liberia will remain steadfast in contributing in whatever way to strengthen the sector and increase its value in the world.

Jackson appreciated the significant benefits that the maritime sector brings to Liberia, especially through trading vessels that call daily at Liberia's ports, as well as training opportunities through the Integrated Technical Co-operation Program (ITCP) towards attaining uniform global technical standards.

Jackson expressed hope that working together in pursuance of IMO's mandate, they will succeed in making the maritime industry more sustainable, safer and more responsive to changing security, technological and environmental approaches.

Ambassador Jackson also conveyed the kindest regards of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and the people of Liberia, and added that his appointment has a global outreach, and a further indication of the Government's continued determination to collaborate with other Member States and the Secretariat.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the IMO, Mr. Kitack Lim, expressed satisfaction for the high quality standards being used in the management of the Liberian maritime program, stating that said standard was contributing to maritime safety in the world. He then praised Liberia's representation at the IMO, describing it as outstanding.

He concluded by saying that Liberia has a rich maritime history and as such, he was looking forward to working with its new Permanent Representative.

Ambassador Jackson was accompanied to the meeting by the Alternate Permanent Representative Mr. Harry T. Conway; Senior Advisor, Dr Gustav Barnard and Minister Counselor for Press & Public Affairs, Mr. Albert Jaja.