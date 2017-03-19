Nigeria: Osakwe's Second Coming Points the Way Forward for Nigeria

A look at its beautiful cover of a tree with branches and hands spread under it as if they are waiting to receive something from above and the title Second Coming, one would but conclude that the book is about the second coming of Jesus. But, that is not to be, rather the author Azukaoma Uche Osakwe is talking about the coming of real leaders that will take Nigeria in particular and Africa in general out of the leadership problems they has made them perpetual slaves in the hands of their colonial masters.

In the 374 page book published by The Universal Publishing Group, an imprint of The Book Producers Ltd, Ireland, the author, bares his youthful and searching mind on the several ills of African nations with particular reference to Nigeria as a classical case study. He goes further to the micro level to x-ray same ills in the ways and styles of leaderships of his people, the Igbo.

Divided into eight chapters with a chronology of events in Nigeria and conclusion for easy understanding of facts and reference purposes, the author dives into the archives to unearth some of .

Expressing his deep love, concern and patriotism for his country Nigeria and Africa, the author in Chapter one makes an analysis of the political class that emerged in nearly all of the African nations after independence from colonial masters, and how, to a large extent, they stunted the growth and crashed the dreams of a promised land of good governance of these nations.

Chapter two takes a holistic look at the crisis of religious extremism and how it has ruined the unity of the nation. Here, he points out that the current crisis in Nigeria was the manipulation and politicisation of religion which arose when Nigeria's Economic base changed from Agriculture to oil dependence, a process that led to the of the centralisation of the country's Economic wealth.

The next chapter takes a critical look at the Nigerian question, why a country that is endowed with natural and human resources still lag behind. The leadership problem which has not provided the country with real leaders who can change the tide. While, chapter four reviews the reason why there has been too much bloodshed in Nigeria since the country gained independence from Britain. Here, he asserts that the failure of subsequent governments to bring the perpetrators to book is responsible for most of the problems in the land.

The author devotes chapter five to the former President Goodluck Jonathan, his rise and fall, the 2015 presidential election, the Post Mortem, Verdict and Goodluck's legacy. In all the author posits that despite his shortcomings as a man, he is an exceptional leader that has the interest of the entire country, as he maintained the rule of law and respect for human dignity.

The author in chapter six laments the plight of Ndigbo in Nigeria, blaming them, the Igbo elite for failing to be their brothers keeper and develop their home at the expense of other places. Pointing out it is only the Igbo that will develop their land, with a call on the different groups in Igbo to come together to reposition Igboland.

In chapter seven, Osakwe looks at the various agitations in the country, especially that of Igbo and the various reactions to it and calls for the convocation of a true sovereign national conference where issues will be deliberated and implemented for the good of the country.

Finally, in chapter eight, having observed the failure of the past leaders, the author calls for inter generational change, where the youths will be given the opportunity to lead the country. And the best way to do that is by investment in education for a better tomorrow.

The question on the lips of many has been how did we find ourselves in this quagmire, but Osakwe in this book looked at the very actions/in actions that led us to where we are. But, one good thing about his approach is that he also proffers solutions on the way forward. Stating that Nigeria development can't take place unless there's a serious road map, search for new leadership, equal treatment of all ethnic groups and how to manage conflict well.

A well researched scholarly work, but if some unavoidable errors will be worked on in subsequent editions, the book will be a reference book for students,historians, politicians, government official and others.