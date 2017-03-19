19 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Ministry Working to Expand Quality Health Service

By Mengisteab Teshome

Third Annual National Health Care Quality Summit underscored that the expanding of integrated health facilities is crucial for rendering quality health care services across the country.

Opening the summit recently, Health State Minister Dr. Kebede Worku said that national five-year Health Sector Transformation Plan (HSTP) has improved the overall service delivery quality in the country.

According to Dr. Kebede, the prime agenda of HSTP is to improve quality and equity of health service in all health care facilities.

Health Service Quality Director Directorate Dr. Ayele Teshome for his part noted that nation has registered significant achievements and progress in terms of delivering quality health services.

According to Dr. Ayele, the World Health Assembly launched Saving Lives through Safe Surgery (SaLTS) initiative in 2015 , the initiative aims to make emergency surgical and anesthesia care accessible and affordable to all. Hence, Ethiopia is exerting efforts to realize the initiative, he added.

Institute for Health care Improvement President and CEO Derek Feeley noted that "Ethiopia is doing well in health sector." Equipping health facilities with the desire human and financial resources is a part and parcel of addressing the emerging challenges of quality service , he said.

According to Derek, high quality integration will be possible, so long as the best evidences and standards across States of Ethiopia are applied in line with cultural experience .

