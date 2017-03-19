Ethiopia: Deep Reform Bearing Fruits - EPRDF

Ethiopian People's Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF) said its nationwide deep reform activities have brought the desired results in the fight against rent- seeking mentality and lack of good governance.

In a recent exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald , EPRDF Public Relations Department Head Redae Halefom said as there is the strongest consensus towards ensuring good governance and intensifying the development endeavors across the country , the deep reform has been fruitful by all means.

Following the deep reform,the government has taken measures against those officials and administrators who abused public power ,he added.

According to Redae, the front carried out the deep reform with the active public participation and the political as well as the administrative measures are taken against corrupt individuals based on concrete evidence.

"The reform has identified various governance and rent-seeking related issues and put the way forward to realize the ongoing nation building and renaissance journey." Moreover, he said it has deepen and widen democracy in the country.

As to Redae, the recent deep reform looked back in depth the last 15 years renaissance journey of the country , it will continue until the nation realizes its renaissance.

Regarding widening the political landscape in the country , he said working together with various political parties, the incumbent would go half way to ensure multi- party system.