19 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Djiboutian President Visits Ethiopian, Industrial Park

Photo: Rick Bajornas/United Nations
President Ismail Omar Guelleh (file photo)
By Sintayehu Tamirat

President, Ismail Omar Guelleh visited Ethiopian Airlines as well as Bole Lemi Industrial Park located at the outskirts of the capital and exports leather products.

After visiting the Ethiopian Airlines yesterday, the president praised the exemplary success of the management of the company for building a leading aviation industry in Africa.

Flying a Dreamliner flight simulator to Djibouti as part of his visit, President Guelleh commended the rapid and nonstop progress Ethiopian has achieved. "This is my second time in using simulator. My first time was 767, but now it is Dreamliner. "

Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremariam for his part said the president was pleased with his visit that he attested as Ethiopian has highly advanced technologies.

Tewelde told The Ethiopian Herald that the flag-carrier is willing to work with Djibouti. "Djibouti has launched new airlines project. As many African nations use our airlines, Djibouti can also use it."

Short before the visit to the Ethiopian airlines, Guelleh was also at Bole Lemi Industrial Park.

Since his arrival on Thursday, Guelleh addressed the House of People's Representatives and House of Federation and expressed his interest to speed up bilateral relations.

He also held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Hailemariam Dessalegn and made vital cooperation agreements. The Djiboutian president concluded his three-day visit yesterday afternoon.

