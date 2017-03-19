Ethiopia: Ministry Working Towards Effective, Competent Public Enterprises

The Public Enterprises Ministry said its board members need to work aggressively towards realizing effective and competent enterprises. This was disclosed during a recently held consultative forum..

Speaking at the occasion Minister Dr. Girma Amente said : " The Ministry has assigned new board chairpersons and members based on their professional capacity, work experience, education status and their proximity to the industry.

According to him, the public enterprises board members are assigned in accordance with their ability to lift the enterprises out of multi-sectoral problems and bring significant change in the socio-economic status of such enterprises.

" To make public enterprises flourishing in their endeavors, every board member needs to work in cooperation with the Ministry and has to play their due roles and responsibilities on a regular basis, " he added.

Regarding enterprises privatization efforts ,Dr. Girma said it is remarkable compared to other African countries. Currently, there are over 300 enterprises which have been privatized.

It is to be recalled that the recent six- month report of the enterprises stated that among the 23 public enterprises, only three such as Coastic Soda Factory, Pulp and Paper Factory and Bahir Dar Textile Factory registered deficit of profit while the others are successful even supported by the industrial development fund.