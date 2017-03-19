19 March 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Tvet Bureau Raises GERD Fund

By Alazar Shiferaw

The Addis Ababa City Technical and Vocational Education Training Bureau said it has continued its all -round support to the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) construction.

The Bureau pointed out that it has met 50% of its plan of collecting 6.3 million Birr.

Speaking at a fund raising program organized in connection with GERD 6th commencement anniversary yesterday, Deputy Bureau Head Andualem Zewudie said: "We have been working aggressively to raise fund to the Dam."

He added that as part of its plan, the Bureau held recurring consultative meetings with public and private training colleges to urge them purchase GERD bonds.

He further said: "We have to raise our mass mobilizing efforts than ever. Besides, we are expected to produce skilled personals who can contribute to GERD construction.

Currently, GERD construction has reached over 60 %.

Ethiopia has over 45,000 MW of hydro-power potential, plus huge resources of solar, wind and geothermal energy to tap.

