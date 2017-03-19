Ethiopia: Stepping Up Regional Clicking

This week, prime minister Hailemariam Dessalegn had presented a six month performance assessment report of his government to the House of Peoples Representatives. Foreign relation and diplomacy were among the overarching themes. The kernel of the tasks in the diplomatic sphere were fighting out poverty and sparing the country the attendant ills of this carcinogenic problem as quick as possible. Efforts were channeled towards helping the country enjoy finance either in a form of loan or aid for trade,investment,tourism and development-oriented pushes. In general the activities of the incumbent were focused on economic diplomacy.

Towards the aforementioned ends, due exertions on Ethiopia's part to ensure peace, security and stability in the country, region and continent is expected. Currently, as never before, Ethiopia is forging strong diplomatic ties with eastern African countries. Specially with Sudan, Djibouti, Kenya, South Sudan and Somalia it is creating a multifaceted ties. Aside from its immediate neighbors, Ethiopia,nowadays, is deepening ties with east African countries Rwanda, Uganda,Tanzania and Burundi. The fact that the premier raised this issue in his report substantiates the case in point. Of course, it has been a while since Ethiopia has begun to cut a new posture in the global arena. As instance it is possible to cite its role and participation in UN and IGAD. That is why its influential power has begun gaining credence. This achievement has added hues to its image of a responsible nation. The credit for this mainly goes to decisive diplomatic directions enshrined in the FDRE's constitution,which is filled by sentiments that invite neighboring countries to jointly work for mutual benefits and to uphold peace.

As such, Ethiopia has ensured its national interest and played a role in defending the sovereignty of the country. Indeed, Ethiopia's clicking with other countries is the bedrock of its national interest and security. Also it is designed in such a way that downsizes the country's vulnerability when its development and the democratic order in place send roots and the country's development picks steam. This diplomatic move is based on enough studies. It as well follows ways of amicably solving disputes around a horse-shoe table when conflicts flare up. This situation has been reason enough in rendering the country's move towards regional diplomatic ties a hit. Yet, still now, to wipe out terrorists like Alshebab creating havoc as well as address the South Sudan human crisis, there is a call for added exertions. Through discussion, parrying or scaling down the interference of some countries in the continent--In north Africa and middle east affiliated countries-- with the intent of meeting their personal end is an area that needs constant attention. As prime minister Hailemariam put it, with vigilant eyes we have to watch the Eritrean regime that is constant in destabilizing peace and stability. As opposed to the interest of brother Eritreans the diabolic regime in Asmara leaves no stone unturned to stir up to dos here in Ethiopia. Studying things taking punitive measures is important and timely.

Doing works that beef up Ethiopia's power of wielding influence on global arena is also necessary. Towards this end country's of the sub region must tighten diplomatic ties that eye at a win-win approach. Such ties must mainly focus on the benefit of people of the sub region. One way or another people of east African countries have cultural, historical and blood ties. One sees others' home ones home away from home. Hence countries of the region should reinforce such ties that stood the test of time with modern diplomacy.

In this regard the multifaceted clicking between Ethiopia and Djibouti could be mentioned exemplary. The successful talk the Djibouti president Ismail Omer Guelleh held this week corroborates the case in point.

In general, though Ethiopia attaches due attention to its internal affair its growth could not be seen detached from its neighbors peace and stability. It very well understands this

Hence it confers no less attention to regional peace, development and regional ties.