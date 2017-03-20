19 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: ThinTallTony Evicted From BBNaija

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Africa Magic
ThinTallTony.

ThinTallTony was evicted on Sunday at the ongoing Big Brother Nigeria (#BBNaija) reality show, while Efe, Debie-rise and Tboss were saved by viewers.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Efe, ThinTallTony, TBoss and Debie-rise were put up for nomination for possible eviction in the reality show during the week.

The housemate with the least votes from viewers and fans became eligible for eviction from the house.

ThinTallTony scored the lowest vote, 11.68 per cent of the votes and thus was shown the door in the programme, beamed live on DSTV cable network.

He became the seventh housemate to be thrown out.

Efe, Debie-rise and TBoss live to fight another day in the #BBNaija House. Efe scored the highest vote with 51.97 per cent, followed by Debie Rise with 21. 78. Tboss got 14.57 per cent.

NAN reports that 12 house mates were the initial contestants of the 2017 Big Brother Naija show on January 22.

Then Ebuka Obi-uchendu, the host of the competition introduced two new housemates, Debbie-Rise and Bassey to make 14.

This year's prize money is N25 million and a brand new Kia Sorento SUV car. The series will end on April 9.

Big Brother Naija which was introduced in 2006 is a special Nigerian version of the continental show Big Brother Africa.

(NAN)

More on This

#BBNaija - Thin Tall Tony Gets Evicted

Former Big Brother house leader, Thin Tall Tony has been evicted from the Reality TV Show. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.