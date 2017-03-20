19 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Man Jumps Into Lagos Lagoon

Third Mainland Bridge.

A man identified as Orji has jumped into the Lagos Lagoon, PREMIUM TIMES has gathered.

The man, who was reportedly driven to the spot by a driver, jumped into the Lagoon via the Third Mainland bridge.

Mr. Orji, identified as a medical doctor, reportedly ordered his driver to pull over, dropped off from his Nissan SUV car with registration number LND 476 EE and jumped into the Lagos lagoon.

A witness told PREMIUM TIMES that the incident happened at about 4:50 p.m. around Adekunle axis of the Third Mainland bridge.

When contacted Sunday evening, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, said the vehicle and the driver have been taken to Adeniji Adele Police Station for further investigations.

Adesina Tiamiyu, LASEMA general manager, however, said that officials of the agency had been deployed to the scene of the incident.

"Effort is ongoing to recover his body from the lagoon," the LASEMA boss said.

