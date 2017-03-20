19 March 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Naira to Appreciate Further As CBN Boosts Forex Sale

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Naira is set to appreciate further in the week as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) plans to inject more Foreign Exchange (Forex) into the market to meet the requests of genuine customers.

The spokesman of CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, gave the assurance in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the apex bank had so far kept to its promise of continuing to supply enough forex to guarantee liquidity in the market.

The statement said the bank was committed to ensuring that authorised dealers got sufficient supply to meet the demands of authentic customers of banks.

It disclosed that the bank had since February offered over one billion dollars to the interbank market.

The bank expressed optimism that stability had been restored to the forex market.

According to the statement, individuals can easily access forex to address personal and business allowances.

NAN reports that a summary of the CBN intervention in the interbank market over the past two months, shows the highest bid rate was N360 per dollars, while the lowest was N315 per dollar.

Nigeria

Agriculture Pulling Nigeria Out of Recession - Presidency

The presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says efforts to get the nation out of its present economic challenges are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.