19 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu Distances Self From U.S. Launch of Radio Biafra

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: HRW
A group of people listening to the radio (file photo).
By Ebuka Onyeji

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has distanced himself and his deputy, Uche Mefor, from a live broadcast of Radio Biafra slated for today in the U.S.

The IPOB leader who spoke through his lawyer, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, in a telephone conversation with PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday said he was aware but did not give permission for the launch.

Radio Biafra was slated to go on air live in the U.S. on Sunday. This was disclosed by Leonard Anemene, a leader of the organisation, in a statement issued on Friday.

Mr. Anemene noted that if not for some challenges, the project would have been out earlier.

He however, failed to disclose the exact location where the station will be operating from.

"Radio Biafra has approval and authorization to set up in America according to the U.S. laws," Mr. Kanu said on Sunday. "But neither me nor my deputy, Uche Mefor, gave approval for it to go on air today in America."

Mr. Kanu is currently being tried by the federal government for treason based on his formation of IPOB, establishment of Radio Biafra, and his call for a sovereign Biafran state.

Nigeria

Agriculture Pulling Nigeria Out of Recession - Presidency

The presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says efforts to get the nation out of its present economic challenges are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.