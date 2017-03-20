19 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt Pledges to Review Cases of Citizens Punished for Exposing Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
By Cletus Ukpong

Against the uproar that followed the recent sack of a whistle-blower by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the federal government has promised to look into cases of Nigerians who got punished for helping to expose corruption.

Ntia Thompson, an assistant director in the Foreign Affairs Ministry, was sacked for exposing an alleged $229,000 fraud among top officials of the Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa, DTCA.

The sack of Mr. Thompson is seen as a big blow to the government's whistle-blower policy which is meant to encourage the citizens to help in exposing corruption.

A civic group, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP, had given the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, a seven-day ultimatum to recall Mr. Thompson.

"Impunity for reprisals against Mr Thompson would send a message to all potential whistle-blowers that your ministry lacks the commitment to their protection," the deputy director of SERAP, Timothy Adewale, said in a letter to the minister.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Sunday, restated the government's resolve to protect whistle-blowers, as well as reward them.

"For those who may have suffered any backlash as a result of the information they provide, their cases will be reviewed and appropriate mitigating actions taken," a statement issued by the ministry quoted Mr. Mohammed as saying.

The statement said Mr. Mohammed's assurance followed presentations made to the Presidential Asset Recovery Committee by concerned citizens and groups about the safety of whistle-blowers.

Mr. Mohammed said further, "Whistle-blowers have nothing to fear because the committee has put in place the necessary measures to safeguard those who give useful information. As a matter of fact, whistle-blowers have everything to gain and nothing to lose."

The minister reiterated the government's readiness to reward whistle-blowers.

"If a whistle-blower provides information leading to the recovery of 10 billion naira, he or she will receive 5% of the first 1 billion naira, 4% of the next 4 billion naira and 2.5% of the remaining 5 billion naira," Mr. Mohammed said indicating a whistle blower would get N335 million for every N10 billion fraud exposed.

"What we have done by making this information public is to reassure potential whistle-blowers that the plan to reward is real. We are not just saying we will pay all whistle-blowers, but we are letting them know in advance what they are entitled to, once the information they provide leads to the recovery of looted funds," Mr. Mohammed said.

Nigeria

Agriculture Pulling Nigeria Out of Recession - Presidency

The presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says efforts to get the nation out of its present economic challenges are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.