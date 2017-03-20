Nigeria: Escaped Chibok Girl - Don't Forget Those Still in Captivity

A Chibok girl, who escaped from Boko Haram captivity in Nigeria, has reportedly called on the world not to forget the other girls who are still being held hostage by the militant group.

According to BBC, the girl who spoke under a pseudonym Sa'a said: "These girls are human beings, not something that we can forget about".

"How would you feel if your daughter or wife was missing? Not one day or two, but three years. It's very painful.

"I remember those girls, but their dreams are now no more."

Nearly 300 girls were kidnapped by the Boko Haram insurgents from a government boarding school in the remote northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014.

In October last year the government negotiated the release of at least 21.

Another girl was freed in November in an attack on an extremist camp in the Sambisa Forest.

Reports indicated that more than 200 of the girls remained missing, though several reportedly had died from things like malaria and snake bites.

Sa'a described the night in April 2014 when Boko Haram insurgents arrived at her school, burned books and classrooms and forced the pupils into trucks and cars at gunpoint.

Sa'a said she and a friend managed to jump out of the back of the truck as it went into a forest. They hid overnight and a shepherd helped them make their way back to safety the following day.

"I thought I was going to die that night," BBC quoted Sa'a as saying.

