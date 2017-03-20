19 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Kill Mother, Two Children in Borno

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three suicide bombers have attacked Ummarari Village in Jere Local Government of Borno State killing a mother, her two children and a member of Civilian JTF.

The attack occurred on Saturday night after the late evening Muslim prayers.

The attack led to the death of the four civilians while eight others were also injured.

PRNigeria gathered that the bombers included an adult and two teenagers.

The spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in the North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed that bodies of the dead and the injured had been evacuated.

Mr. Abdulkadir said: "the casualties were evacuated to Borno State specialist hospital by the NEMA ERT and SEMA. The remains of the three suicide bombers were also deposited at the mortuary of the hospital."

In another development, officials of NEMA North East were at Konduga IDP camp to distribute relief materials.

Some of the items distributed included foodstuff, household utensils, clothing, footwear, mats and baby food. The food items were provided in collaboration with Borno State Emergency Management Agency, BOSEMA, to ensure food security.

Nigeria

Agriculture Pulling Nigeria Out of Recession - Presidency

The presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says efforts to get the nation out of its present economic challenges are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.