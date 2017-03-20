Nigeria: Suicide Bombers Kill Mother, Two Children in Borno

Three suicide bombers have attacked Ummarari Village in Jere Local Government of Borno State killing a mother, her two children and a member of Civilian JTF.

The attack occurred on Saturday night after the late evening Muslim prayers.

The attack led to the death of the four civilians while eight others were also injured.

PRNigeria gathered that the bombers included an adult and two teenagers.

The spokesperson of National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, in the North-East, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed that bodies of the dead and the injured had been evacuated.

Mr. Abdulkadir said: "the casualties were evacuated to Borno State specialist hospital by the NEMA ERT and SEMA. The remains of the three suicide bombers were also deposited at the mortuary of the hospital."

In another development, officials of NEMA North East were at Konduga IDP camp to distribute relief materials.

Some of the items distributed included foodstuff, household utensils, clothing, footwear, mats and baby food. The food items were provided in collaboration with Borno State Emergency Management Agency, BOSEMA, to ensure food security.