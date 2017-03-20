19 March 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Suspect Arrested With Eight Phones, Transistor Radio Claims Deaf, Dumb - Army

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abdulkareem Haruna

Soldiers in north-east Nigeria are battling to squeeze information from an arrested Boko Haram suspect who claimed to be deaf and dumb even though he was found in possession of eight mobile phones and a transistor radio.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Army, Sani Usman, a brigadier general, said the suspect is currently being investigated alongside another Boko Haram suspect who was arrested in a village in Yobe State.

"The troops... arrested another suspected Boko Haram terrorist whose name, age and origin could not be ascertained for now as he pretends to be deaf and dumb", he said.

"However, he was found to be in possession of 8 functioning mobile telephone sets, a bunch of keys, two passport photographs, two amulet charms and a transistor radio."

Mr. Usman said the second suspect, Makinta Ibrahim, is 45 years old and a native of Yaro Grematalti in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State. He was confirmed to be a major supplier of petrol and other logistic items to Boko Haram, the general said.

He said "both of the suspect are being further investigated."

Nigeria

Agriculture Pulling Nigeria Out of Recession - Presidency

The presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, says efforts to get the nation out of its present economic challenges are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.