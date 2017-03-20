Kenya: Kidero Dares Rivals, Says Jubilee Is Confused

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has asked Jubilee Party leaders eyeing elective posts in Nairobi County to conduct themselves in a mature manner ahead of their party primaries.

Speaking at Uhuru Park after attending the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) prayers, Dr Kidero expressed confidence that he will be re-elected saying the confusion in Jubilee Party was a clear indication that they cannot take over the leadership of the county.

"They are yet to go through nominations and we want them to go through that process in a peaceful manner with no insults or injuries so that I defeat them with no excuses," said the governor on Saturday.

He went on: "I do not want to compete with an injured person so that when I beat them clean in August they do not blame it on other issues," he added.

Dr Kidero said Nairobi residents know the kind of leadership and development they want and that can only be achieved by re-electing him.

"I am ready for whoever will be nominated to show them. Nairobi residents know who can make a difference and that is yours truly Evans Kidero," he said.

He also disclosed that the National Super Alliance (Nasa) will conduct joint nominations in Nairobi in order to secure more seats in the County Assembly and Parliament.

"We want to get more seats so that we get at least 15 MPs and 52 MCAs," said Dr Kidero.

Nairobi County ODM chairman George Aladwa announced that ODM will embark on aggressive campaigns starting April 9 to popularise the party.

"We will be launching the campaign with main focus of capturing more seats in Nairobi," said Mr Aladwa adding that Dr Kidero is their choice of governor and asked Jubilee to prepare for a big defeat.

SDA Church East Kenya union conference President Samuel Makori asked Kenyans to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during this electioneering period.

"Voting is a civil right and every person has a duty to participate. SDA will accept and work with leaders who will be elected after August 8," he said while delivering his summon.

He disclosed that SDA from April will conduct prayers for ten minutes on every first Saturday of the month for a peaceful election," said Pastor Makori.