19 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Uganda: Athletes to Arrive in Kampala Three Days to Competition

By Charles Wanyoro

Travel preparations for Team Kenya to Sunday's IAAF World Cross Country Championships at Kololo Independence grounds in Kampala, Uganda are ready.

Team manager Evans Bosire on Sunday said the 30-member squad will fly out of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport in Nairobi on Thursday at 3pm, three days before the international cross country meeting.

Bosire said the team was properly registered and they were optimistic of doing very well in the mixed relays and the junior and senior cross country categories.

Bosire, who also doubles up as the Athletics Kenya Public Relations Officer, appealed to Kenyans to come forward and sponsor fans to travel to Uganda to cheer the team as well as give incentives to the runners.

"The team is strong as they can ever be. They have been training well for the past three weeks. This is what will push us to go to Uganda and be able to conquer the world," he said.

The Keroka Technical Institute Principal, who has over 30 years experience in athletics training, touted the team as one of the youngest.

Head coach Juma Ndiwa, an 800 metres legend who represented the country in World Championships and Olympics said he was confident Kenyan's going to Kololo to watch the races would not regret their decision.

Veteran coach Mike Kosgei who is Team Kenya's deputy team manager rallied Kenyans to come out in large numbers and cheer the national team.

"If they can't travel there, I call upon Kenyans to watch on TV and not miss a thing. It is going to be a good outing for our runners, I tell you," he promised.

