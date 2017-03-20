Kenya: ODM Continues to Caution Locals Against Supporting Jubilee

ODM top guns at the Coast took their campaigns to consolidate the party's support in the region to Tana River County where they ramped up their criticism of the Jubilee government.

Governors Hassan Joho (Mombasa), Amason Kingi (Kilifi) and John Mruttu (Taita Taveta) said President Uhuru Kenyatta has sidelined Coast region in development and failed Kenyans entirely; thus should be rejected in August.

Governor Joho also stated that he will only respect President Kenyatta if he reciprocates.

On President Kenyatta's directive that he should stop shadowing him, Mr Joho told a rally in Garsen that the Head of State is not a woman to be followed.

"I am not a street urchin...I was elected by the people of Mombasa..I will not stop raising issues affecting locals. If you respect me I will respect you," he said before leading the crowd in shouting that President Kenyatta and Mr Ruto should be sent packing in August.

"I cannot keep on following a fellow man. Where should I go. There are people here whom I could follow."

Just like in 2013, most Coast residents will overwhelmingly vote for the Opposition, the governors said.

They were backed by Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo and MPs Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Mishi Mboko (Mombasa Woman rep), Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir (Mvita), and Thomas Mwadeghu (Wundanyi).

Instead, they said the residents would vote for Mr Raila Odinga as president so that he may transform and unite the country.

The leaders, who are key Opposition defenders in region, urged locals to only vote for ODM candidates in a six-piece style to strengthen the outfit.

They said Garsen and Hola are ODM turfs and that leaders in the two constituencies who had defected to Jubilee Party hold no sway over the inhabitants.

Last week, Tana River Governor Hussein Dado, Senator Ali Bule and Woman rep Halima Ware jumped ship from Wiper Democratic Movement to JP.