Kenya: Big Prize in Mind Even As Team Takes a Rare Day Off

Team Kenya will embark on final preparations on Monday, at Kigari's high attitude grounds for this year's World Cross Country Championships.

The biennial event will be held in Kampala on Sunday.

The 30-member squad took time off on Sunday to reflect on their final touches ahead of their departure for Kampala on Thursday. About 20 runners, among them World Cross Country defending champions Geoffrey Kamworor and Agnes Tirop attended a church service and mingled with students of Kigari Teachers Training College, and promised to defend their titles.

Tirop, who won gold in Guiyang, China is the youngest senior women's winner having achieved the feat at only 19 years.

Also present were national cross country champion Leonard Barsoton, team deputy captain and 1,500m Olympic champion Faith Chepng'etich, and World 3,000 metres steeplechase champion Hyvin Kiyeng.

GRATEFUL TO HOSTS

Assistant coach Samson Katam, who is also in charge of the relays team, thanked the Kigari fraternity for hosting them for the three weeks.

"We are happy for the way they have hosted here. We have asked them to watch us in competition on Sunday promising not to disappoint," said Katam.

Kenya has traditionally set camp at Kigari since 1986 due to the high attitude and suitable weather.

Among the notable absentees were team captain Leonard Komon who is in the cross country team together with 1,500 Olympic Games champion Asbel Kiprop and his relay team mate Winfred Mbithe, who last week graduated as an Administration Police officer.

Speaking after the service, a buoyant Kamworor said he was eager to fight for his title on African soil. "We have a strong team," he said.