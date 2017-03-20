Kenya: Jubilee Replaces Wanyonyi With Lumatete Walubengo As Polls Board Chair

Jubilee Party has replaced Godfrey Pwoka Wanyonyi as chairman of its national election board due to professional wrongdoing.

Head of the Secretariat Raphael Tuju said lawyer Lumatete Walubengo Muchai is the new chairman, and announced a countrywide exercise to set up county elections boards starting today.

Mr Wanyonyi's short tenure, one week, is as a result of questions being raised about his integrity.

Mr Tuju admitted that due diligence was not done prior to his appointment.

"We have removed him because of integrity issue. Other members of the board are intact and ready to move," he said.

Mr Muchai accepted the job and said he is up to the task given his vast experience in the legal profession spanning over 30 years.

He was also quick to state that his integrity has not been compromised.

"....nomination exercise is a very important process that must be done well," he said, adding that regional coordinators will this week facilitate the setting up of county election boards.

Mr Tuju assured candidates that the nomination process will be free and fair.

Other board members are Veska Kangogo, former Kisii mayor Samuel Nyangeso, Dr Samuel Kobia, Mr M.G Waweru, Mr Aden Noor Ali, Ms Leah Ntimama, and Ms Carolyne Kameme Daudi.

The party has planned to hold primaries in April.