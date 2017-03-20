Kenya: Beautiful Gor Start to the Season

column

Now how does one say Happy New Year when the year is already a quarter gone? Anyway since we are meeting in these pages for the very first time in 2017 I might as well just wish you good tidings and get done with that.

It is a pity that due to some small minds we have entrusted in running our football, we are starting the league way too late, thanks to unnecessary squabbles and schoolboy pissing contest we have been subjected to off season.

My question to all those concerned remains, was all this drama necessary? I believe some guys wanted to flex muscles, but at what cost? Are the ego trips so important that we can afford to put other people's lives on hold?

When you postpone the league you are rendering many people idle - the players, who earn their keep from the matches played, the coaches, who handle the players, and the referees, who handle the matches.

But this being Kenya and having bewitched ourselves by electing intellectual dwarfs, I guess we will have to lie in the bed we made.

I am prophesying a good year for our beloved K'Ogalo. If the hiding those pretenders to the throne, Tusker got at the hands of Nzoia Sugar is anything to go by, those boys from Ruaraka can serve Kenya more efficiently by sticking to their core business - manufacturing the devil's brew.

I am sure many Kenyans will appreciate their efforts at turning malt, barley into alcohol than taking to the field to play.

Add to this our beautiful start to the league - hanging Kariobangi Sharks out to dry with a 3-1 win then caging Zoo Kericho 1-0. I believe we are on to a good thing.

Off season, we took part in some friendlies and the feeling in some quarters was that we are not ready for the league. I wish to disabuse our fan base of such thoughts.

Friendlies should always be treated as that - friendlies. After all, when it mattered most, the boys proved they are worthy warriors when they beat Tusker in the season opener cup.

Just as it should - beating the living daylights out of our sorry looking opponents.