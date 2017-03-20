Kenya: Leopards Can Hold Hall in Complete Trust

column

Stewart Hall is AFC Leopards biggest signing this season.

Yes, the Englishman joined the club as head coach last October, but it is he - and not anyone else at the club - that leaves me with greater optimism that Ingwe will perform way better this term in comparison to the past five seasons.

And here is why. Firstly, the chap is no ordinary coach. He has managed at the top level in India and Trinidad and Tobago.

Importantly, he is the former Academy Director at Birmingham City - a top side in England. You don't get these kind of jobs by chance.

Worth noting also, he has enjoyed relative success in Tanzania at Azam. While there, he managed top talent the likes of Ivorian Kipre Tchetche Bolou, John Bocco, Jean-Baptiste Mugiraneza, Ramadhan "Messi" Singano, Burundian Didier Kavumbagu, Allan Wanga and Farid Musa - who has since joined Spanish top club Tenerife.

Besides winning titles while in charge of Azam, including thumping Gor Mahia in the 2015 Cecafa Kagame Cup final in Tanzania, Hall has also posted wins over the likes of South African club Bidvest and Tunisian outfit Esperance (the very club that also thrashed Gor Mahia in 2014) in the Confederation Cup last year.

Secondly, the man has already brought several positive changes at the club. He was one of the few coaches who sacrificed his holidays to remain behind and help the players build up fitness.

Also, rather than bring in big name players over the recently concluded transfer period, he has opted to work with young promising talents, the likes of Robinson Kamura, Whyvone Isuza, Salim Abdalla, Gabriel Andika, Ibrahim Mao, Duncan Otieno, Dennis Sikhayi and Marcus Abawao.

Put simply, he seems to know best how to dig and polish up rough diamonds. Despite winning games, he is keen to make the club money through transfers.

And then, notice how Hall has calmed matters at the den?

Suddenly there is no noise over players unrest, delayed allowances and salaries, officials bickering over squad selection, players writing weird stuff on social media or even rumours of player discipline, social indiscretion, sexual escapades and the line?