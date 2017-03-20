Kenya: Great Hope for Safari Rally

editorial

This year's Safari Rally came to a thrilling finish in Nakuru, with a lot of hope in its future.

Amid the celebrations, the event organisers undoubtedly filed a good report that should convince the Federation International de l'Automobile (FIA) to return the rally to the World Rally Championships.

It is quite significant that the event was held under the Africa Rally Championships banner for the first time in three years.

It had an entry of 19 cars for the ARC, enhancing Kenya's chances of getting a candidate rally in 2018 before finally receiving the WRC nod in 2019.

The state-of-the-art timing system that was in place counted a lot for elevation to the WRC status.

FIA delegates, led by South African Richard Leke, who chaired the rally championships committee, were around to monitor the event and many hope that it will receive a good report card after two weeks.

However, despite the good performance, the Kenya Motor Sports Federation must not rest on its laurels, as there are areas that need improvement.

They include security, marshalling and radio communication. The government, too, will need to up the stakes since more will be expected from it besides its promise to pay the service fee to FIA.

This will be a major sports marketing tool for the country.

We can only hope for the best as FIA reviews the situation before coming up with a verdict.